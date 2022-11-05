Paul & Sharon are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on 11-11-2022. Their children are the late son, David Mohl and the late daughter Cindy Mohl. Their daughter Virgina Forster and several grandchildren. Cards are welcomed at 603 Oak Ct., Box Elder, SD 57719.
Mohl, 65th
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
They struck gold! Married 50 years, Randy & Marge have come a long way, and are still going strong. Help them celebrate their Golden Anniv…
Happy 50th anniversary Mom & Dad! Thank you for showing us that love is not only patient and kind, but also fun! You are very loved! Jeff …