Mohl, 65th

  • Updated
  • 0
Mohl

Paul & Sharon are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on 11-11-2022. Their children are the late son, David Mohl and the late daughter Cindy Mohl. Their daughter Virgina Forster and several grandchildren. Cards are welcomed at 603 Oak Ct., Box Elder, SD 57719.

