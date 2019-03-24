Try 3 months for $3
Dave and Bev Morgan

PRINGLE | Dave and Bev Morgan will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Pringle Fire Hall. Hosted by their children Bob and Denise, Terry and Laurie, Don and Sharon. They have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. They were married in Custer.

