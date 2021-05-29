 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myers, 40th

Myers, 40th

{{featured_button_text}}
Doug and Lisa Myers

RAPID CITY | Doug and Lisa Myers will celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on May 30, 1981 in Rapid City. Their children are Terra (Shane) Thompson and Tommy (Bri) Myers, all of Rapid City. They have four grandchildren: Treven, Teagan, Brayson and Easton, with a fifth on the way in July. Cards may be sent to 2514 Michigan Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rodriguez, 40th
Anniversaries

Rodriguez, 40th

RAPID CITY | JD and Martha Rodriguez are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married May 27, 1981 in Colorado Springs, CO. T…

Fogle, 60th
Anniversaries

Fogle, 60th

BOX ELDER | Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Leroy and Ruth Fogle. Married on May 27, 1961 in Pennsylvania. They are blessed with four childr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News