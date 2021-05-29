RAPID CITY | Doug and Lisa Myers will celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on May 30, 1981 in Rapid City. Their children are Terra (Shane) Thompson and Tommy (Bri) Myers, all of Rapid City. They have four grandchildren: Treven, Teagan, Brayson and Easton, with a fifth on the way in July. Cards may be sent to 2514 Michigan Ave., Rapid City, SD 57701.
Myers, 40th
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | JD and Martha Rodriguez are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married May 27, 1981 in Colorado Springs, CO. T…
BOX ELDER | Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Leroy and Ruth Fogle. Married on May 27, 1961 in Pennsylvania. They are blessed with four childr…