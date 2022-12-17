 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nilson, 60th

  • Updated
  • 0
Nilson

The family of Jimmy and Charlotte Nilson invite family and friends to wish them a Happy 60th Anniversary with a card shower. They were married in New Underwood, SD, December 25, 1962. Their two daughters, Minda and Londa, are both deceased leaving 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren living in Wisconsin. Please send cards to 1005 Allen Avenue, Rapid City, SD 57701.

Most Popular

