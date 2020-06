Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CUSTER | Jack and Joyce O’Connor will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on June 26, 2020. They have two daughters, Lynnette (Perry) Rockvam and Deanna (David) Emery; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. To help them celebrate, please mail cards to 441 N, 3rd St., Custer, SD 57730.