Pease, 50th

Arley and Joanne Pease are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! They met during events following the Rapid City flood and were married on November 23, 1972 at Stav Kirke. Honoring them are their daughters Arlette, Amy and Jody, seven grandchildren, and a handful of “bonus” grandkids. Arley and Jo celebrated earlier this summer but would enjoy your greetings. Cards can be sent to 620 Saint James, Rapid City, SD 57701.