RAPID CITY | Richard and Donna Perez will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary with an open house, with lunch served beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 2915 Canyon Lake Drive. (Inclement weather location 202 E. Indiana St.) No gifts, please.
Perez, 50th
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Bill, Ron and Joe wish to announce the 70th Wedding Anniversary of Stanley and Mildred Blum. They were married on July 21, 1951, …
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Bob and Fran Franke will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021 at the…
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Dave and Patsy True are celebrating their 80th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversary with an open house, hosted by their childre…
- Updated
RAPID CITY | Dave and Patsy True are celebrating their 80th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversary with an open house, hosted by their childre…
RAPID CITY | David and Dianna Komes will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, July 24, 2021, with a meet-and-greet from 4-6 p…