They're still golden together! Roger and Lois Porch will celebrate 50 years of marriage on August 21. They've built a great life, and share it with a mess of 11 kids and grandkids! Please join us in congratulating them by sending cards to PO Box 317, Philip, SD 57567.
Porch, 50th
