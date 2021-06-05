 Skip to main content
Rasmussen, 60th

Clyde and Dianne Rasmussen

RAPID CITY | Tim and Amber Rasmussen announce the 60th Wedding Anniversary of Tim's parents, Clyde and Dianne Rasmussen. They were married June 17, 1961 in DeSmet, SD. They moved to Rapid City in 1969 after business transfers from Omaha to Tacoma, WA and Wichita, KS. Cards may be sent to 522 BelAire Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

