Ralph and Wava Rauert

RAPID CITY | Ralph and Wava Rauert are celebrating their 70th anniversary on July 10, 2019. Please send cards and well wishes to 1770 Trail Rock Road, Apt. 106, Rapid City, SD 57701.

