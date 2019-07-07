RAPID CITY | Ralph and Wava Rauert are celebrating their 70th anniversary on July 10, 2019. Please send cards and well wishes to 1770 Trail Rock Road, Apt. 106, Rapid City, SD 57701.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
RAPID CITY | Ralph and Wava Rauert are celebrating their 70th anniversary on July 10, 2019. Please send cards and well wishes to 1770 Trail Rock Road, Apt. 106, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.