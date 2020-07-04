Reuppel, 60th

SPEARFISH | Larry and Shari Reuppel will be celebrating their 60th anniversary on July 10, 2020. They were married in Rapid City. Their sons ask family and friends to send congratulation cards to them at 2845 Diamond Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783. Their family consists of Jeff (Julie) Reuppel, Scott (Charlotte) Reuppel, and Randy (Jill) Reuppel. The couple has seven grandchildren, Matthew, Samantha, Michael, Chase, Alexander, Christian and Benae and a great-granddaughter, Sophie. It's been a wonderful life!