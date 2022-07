“Susie”, a farm girl from Armour, met “Robert”, a city boy from Pierre, at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion while attending college. They road-tripped to Glacier National Park for their honeymoon. Bob and Carolyn have lived in Pierre/Ft. Pierre almost their entire marriage. where they raised their three children, Ashley, Lindsey and Matthew. They have enjoyed many adventures near and far with their children and grandchildren.