RAPID CITY | Richard "Dick" and Addie Roush will be celebrating 50 years of marriage with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
RAPID CITY | Richard "Dick" and Addie Roush will be celebrating 50 years of marriage with an open house from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.