RAPID CITY | Jim and Jackie (Robinson) Schnittgrund were married June 6, 1970, at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Redfield. They have three children, Marti (Mike) Nesland, Tammy Schnittgrund, and Lon (Marnie) Schnittgrund and three grandchildren, all of Rapid City. Cards may be sent to 6831 Muirfield Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration will take place at a later date.