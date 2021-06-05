RAPID CITY | C. Mark and Marlys Schoenborn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. They were married in 1971 in Young America, MN, moving to Rapid City in the summer of 1975. They are both retired teachers. Their children are Mary Jean and Shawn Lannerd of Center Moriches, NY, Carl Schoenborn (Lolly Haas) of Minneapolis, MN, and Sara Tschakert of Conifer, CO. They have four grandsons and two granddaughters. Cards may be sent to 5425 Meadowlark Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.
Schoenborn, 50th
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Doug and Lisa Myers will celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary. They were married on May 30, 1981 in Rapid City. Their childre…
BOX ELDER | Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Leroy and Ruth Fogle. Married on May 27, 1961 in Pennsylvania. They are blessed with four childr…
RAPID CITY | JD and Martha Rodriguez are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary. They were married May 27, 1981 in Colorado Springs, CO. T…