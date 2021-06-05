 Skip to main content
Schoenborn, 50th

Schoenborn, 50th

Mark and Marlys Schoenborn

RAPID CITY | C. Mark and Marlys Schoenborn will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 19, 2021. They were married in 1971 in Young America, MN, moving to Rapid City in the summer of 1975. They are both retired teachers. Their children are Mary Jean and Shawn Lannerd of Center Moriches, NY, Carl Schoenborn (Lolly Haas) of Minneapolis, MN, and Sara Tschakert of Conifer, CO. They have four grandsons and two granddaughters. Cards may be sent to 5425 Meadowlark Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.

