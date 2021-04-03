 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schultz, 50th

Schultz, 50th

{{featured_button_text}}

HILL CITY | Verlin and Phyllis were married in 1971 in Rapid City. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8, 2021. The pandemic will keep them from traveling to celebrate with family and friends in Arizona. That trip will be rescheduled at a later date. The couple moved to Hill City in 1981. They are enjoying their retirement years living in the home they built there. They have three children: Cindy (Glen) Johnson of Peoria, AZ, Carol Layton of Rapid City, and Paul Schultz of Los Angeles, CA. They also have one grandson, Jason Layton of Rapid City.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News