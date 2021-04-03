Schultz, 50th

HILL CITY | Verlin and Phyllis were married in 1971 in Rapid City. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on April 8, 2021. The pandemic will keep them from traveling to celebrate with family and friends in Arizona. That trip will be rescheduled at a later date. The couple moved to Hill City in 1981. They are enjoying their retirement years living in the home they built there. They have three children: Cindy (Glen) Johnson of Peoria, AZ, Carol Layton of Rapid City, and Paul Schultz of Los Angeles, CA. They also have one grandson, Jason Layton of Rapid City.