RAPID CITY | 65 years ago Russell and June Sorenson were married Sept. 18, in Lake Andes. Please send cards to 102 Mac Arthur St., Rapid City, SD 57701. Congratulations from your six daughters, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. We love you a bushel and a peck.