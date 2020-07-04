Speed, 50th

Speed, 50th

Karen and Paul Speed

UNION CENTER | Paul and Karen (Steffes) Speed were married July 10, 1970 in Sturgis. They have two children and two grandchildren. Cards may be sent to 17026 Tifft Road, Union Center, SD 57787.

