Bob and Sadie (Gloria Dennis) Stickler will celebrate their 60th Anniversary on June 22, 2019. These golden years are great as dad would say, still singing to the nurses in the hospital and now nursing home. Mom says sing one for me and with tears in his eyes he does. From carpenter to delivery of Jolly Lane flowers, Dad has enjoyed life. Mom has spent a lifetime taking care of her home, customers at JC Penney’s, grandchildren, brothers, sister, and dad. They are always concerned and longing to see their loved ones. Can’t wait until we sing and dance the streets of gold ... somewhere in our next 60 years! Send cards to 840 N. Spruce St., Lot 10, Rapid City, SD 57701.
