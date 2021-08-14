 Skip to main content
Swenson, 50th

Greg and Sharlyn Swenson are celebrating 50 years of marriage on August 15, 2021. Despite being married for 50 years they still enjoy spending time together bicycling, hot tubbing, reading by the lake, spotting buffalo in Custer State Park, Face Timing their grandchildren, and visiting their families on both coasts (when not in a global pandemic). Their marriage has been an inspiration.

