Thompson, 60th

Thompson anniversary

Dick and Judy Thompson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 25, 2022. They were married at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel in Rapid City — just the second marriage ceremony to sanctify the new chapel — on August 25, 1962, and they have received countless blessings in the the decades since. Cards may be sent to 1603 Morningside Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.

