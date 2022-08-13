Dick and Judy Thompson will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on August 25, 2022. They were married at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel in Rapid City — just the second marriage ceremony to sanctify the new chapel — on August 25, 1962, and they have received countless blessings in the the decades since. Cards may be sent to 1603 Morningside Drive, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Thompson, 60th
