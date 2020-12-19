Thovson, 65th

RAPID CITY | Sherman and Arlene Thovson will be celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 29, 2020. Cards may be sent to 1010 E. St. Patrick, Lot 2, Rapid City, SD 57701.
