RAPID CITY | Lyle and Marcia Tolsma are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Their family includes children, Jill (Eric) Elder, Nick (Amanda) Tolsma and five grandchildren, Josh, Jenna, Finn, Parker and Lucy. Please help them celebrate by sending congratulation wishes to 23807 Anna Court, Rapid City, SD 57702.