True, 80th and 60th

RAPID CITY | Dave and Patsy True are celebrating their 80th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversary with an open house, hosted by their children from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 710 Kansas City St. Cards may be sent to 3724 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.
