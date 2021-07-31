True, 80th and 60th

RAPID CITY | Dave and Patsy True are celebrating their 80th birthdays and 60th wedding anniversary with an open house, hosted by their children from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church, 710 Kansas City St. Cards may be sent to 3724 Park Drive, Rapid City, SD 57702.
