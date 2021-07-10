 Skip to main content
Wagner, 50th

Wagner, 50th

John and Barbara Wagner

RAPID CITY | Barbara and John Wagner promised their lives to each other and their marriage to God on June 19, 1971. Their children Beth (Todd) Rovere and  Jennifer (Mike) Bartling, all of Rapid City and their four grandchildren would like you to join them at their 50th Anniversary Open House from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Black Hawk Community Church.

