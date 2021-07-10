Wagner, 50th

RAPID CITY | Barbara and John Wagner promised their lives to each other and their marriage to God on June 19, 1971. Their children Beth (Todd) Rovere and Jennifer (Mike) Bartling, all of Rapid City and their four grandchildren would like you to join them at their 50th Anniversary Open House from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at the Black Hawk Community Church.