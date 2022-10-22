Happy 50th anniversary Mom & Dad! Thank you for showing us that love is not only patient and kind, but also fun! You are very loved! Jeff and Julie married in Whitewood on October 21, 1972. They have been blessed with four children, five grandchildren and many wonderful family and friends!
Westberg, 50th
