 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Westberg, 50th

  • 0
Westberg

Happy 50th anniversary Mom & Dad! Thank you for showing us that love is not only patient and kind, but also fun! You are very loved! Jeff and Julie married in Whitewood on October 21, 1972. They have been blessed with four children, five grandchildren and many wonderful family and friends!

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Champion, 40th

Champion, 40th

Cody and Peggy were married on Oct. 16, 1982 at the Stavekirke in Rapid after knowing each other a short time and a shorter romance and three …

Trucano, 90th

Trucano, 90th

Happy 90th Birthday, Kay Trucano! Help celebrate with a card shower to remember her special day. She would love to hear from you. Send to West…

Downey, 50th

Downey, 50th

They struck gold! Married 50 years, Randy & Marge have come a long way, and are still going strong. Help them celebrate their Golden Anniv…

Canfield, 60th

Canfield, 60th

Denver and Diane (Thorstenson) Canfield will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married September 30, 1962 in Mobridge, SD. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News