RAPID CITY | Gary and Ann Whipple will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on August 1, 2020. They have a daughter, Wendy Whipple; a son, Rich (Robin) Whipple; and a grandchild, Sean. To help them celebrate, please mail cards to 4175 Schaffer Road, Rapid City, SD 57702.