RAPID CITY | Dan and Sharon Wieczorek will celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary on July 2, 2020. They have four children, 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Cards may be sent to 5745 Corbin Drive, Rapid City, SD 57703.