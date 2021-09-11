RAPID CITY | Jacqueline "Jackie" Allen celebrates her 90th Birthday this month. Please help her celebrate by sending notes and cards to 133 Texas St., Apt. 105, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Allen, 90th
RAPID CITY | Marie Uhrich will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 24, 2021. She is a blessing to all who have the privilege of knowing h…
BELLE FOURCHE | Mary Lou Coyle turns 90 years young on Sept. 1, 2021. She will be celebrating with her seven children and their families on Au…
RAPID CITY | Rolland "Rollie" Lynde celebrates his 90th Birthday on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Birthday wishes may be sent to 1403 Greenbriar St.,…