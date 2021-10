Sept. 4, 2021 | George Beal on horseback on his 92nd Birthday in the foothills southwest of Black Hills National Cemetery. "I can’t believe that I am still riding towards the sunset. Grateful however because I haven’t arrived there yet. I am looking forward to enjoying living in my new year of ninety-two, and after that, if the Lord is willing, just maybe a few more good ones too." — George Beal