Nadine Benke

ROSEVILLE, Calif. | Card shower for Nadine's 88th birthday and "welcome to your new home." Mail cards to Nadine Benke, Meadow Oaks of Roseville, 930 Oak Ridge Drive, #110, Roseville, CA 95661.

