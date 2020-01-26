Boland, 98th

Boland, 98th

{{featured_button_text}}
pic boland

Kathleen (Carr) Boland will be celebrating her 98th birthday on February 5, 2020, with a card shower. Please send birthday wishes to 1015 Mountain View Road, #15, Rapid City, SD 57702.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hester, 80th
Birthdays

Hester, 80th

80 YEARS! How did that happen?! Let's shower John with birthday cards and wish him many more years of happiness and good health: 709 E. Minnes…

Neumiller, 90th
Birthdays

Neumiller, 90th

An Open House will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 1-3 p.m. at Mount Rushmore Society, 830 Main Street. Use side entrance on Ninth Street…

Jacobs, 100th
Birthdays

Jacobs, 100th

RAPID CITY | Olive Jacobs will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. She married Ted Jacobs on Sept. 7, 1941. They hav…

Sayers, 90th
Birthdays

Sayers, 90th

Rosemary Sayers will be 90 years young on Jan. 17, 2020. To celebrate this monumental occasion, please send her a birthday or congratulations …

Birthdays

Howard, 106th

Josephine "Jo" Howard turns 106 today, Jan. 12, 2020. Her family and friends all wish her a happy birthday.

Wagner, 80th
Birthdays

Wagner, 80th

The family of Ray Wagner is honoring his 80th birthday with a celebration at St. Therese Church, 532 Adams St., Rapid City, on Jan. 25, 2020 f…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News