Botts, 80th

  • 0
Botts

John Botts was born 10/26/1942 and will be celebrating his 80th birthday with an open house on Sat 10/29 from 2-5pm at the Zymurcracy Brewing Company in Rapid City. John is also celebrating his 60th wedding anniversary to his lovely wife Sharon. Please join us in the celebration!

