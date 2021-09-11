 Skip to main content
Boyles, 100th

Margaret Boyles

RAPID CITY | A gathering of family and friends was hosted by son David and daughter Julie Gard. The room was decorated with one hundred white roses and a two-tiered white frosted cake. The cake was adorned with a cascade of blue and lime macaroons laced with baby's breath. Margaret thanks her many guests and everyone for their cards and sentiments. She was born August 24, 1921.

