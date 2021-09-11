RAPID CITY | A gathering of family and friends was hosted by son David and daughter Julie Gard. The room was decorated with one hundred white roses and a two-tiered white frosted cake. The cake was adorned with a cascade of blue and lime macaroons laced with baby's breath. Margaret thanks her many guests and everyone for their cards and sentiments. She was born August 24, 1921.
Boyles, 100th
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Marie Uhrich will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Aug. 24, 2021. She is a blessing to all who have the privilege of knowing h…
- Updated
BELLE FOURCHE | Mary Lou Coyle turns 90 years young on Sept. 1, 2021. She will be celebrating with her seven children and their families on Au…
RAPID CITY | Rolland "Rollie" Lynde celebrates his 90th Birthday on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Birthday wishes may be sent to 1403 Greenbriar St.,…