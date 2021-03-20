Burrus, 50th

Happy birthday, Mom!

I hope everyone can see,

What a great mom you’ve always been,

And how much you mean to me.

I always think about you,

In times both good and bad,

For the things you taught are with me,

In happy times and sad -- Your Daughter

