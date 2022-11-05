Karen Busch has a monumental birthday on Nov 11th. Please join us in celebrating this wonderful lady turning 80 with a shower of cards letting her know how special she is. She is so very loved by her family and your cards will mean the world to her. Fill her mailbox at 3722 Jolly Lane, Rapid City, SD 57703.
Busch, 80th
