Cody, 90th

Ken Cody

RAPID CITY | Ken Cody's children, John and Jean Mattson and Robert Cody, wish him a Happy 90th Birthday on June 25, 2021. We invite you to join the celebration by sending cards to Primrose Retirement Community, 224 E. Minnesota St., Apt. 221, Rapid City, SD 57701.

