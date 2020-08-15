You have permission to edit this article.
Collins, 100th

Collins, 100th

Bonnie Collins

RAPID CITY | Bonnie Collins will be turning 100 on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. To help her celebrate, cards can be sent c/o Clarkson Health Care, 1015 Mountain View Road, Room 8, Rapid City, SD 57702.

