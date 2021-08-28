BELLE FOURCHE | Mary Lou Coyle turns 90 years young on Sept. 1, 2021. She will be celebrating with her seven children and their families on Aug. 29. Opting out of an open house due to the COVID surge, she would welcome a card shower in honor of her special day. Cards may be sent to her at 2078 10th Ave., Belle Fourche, SD 57717.
Coyle, 90th
