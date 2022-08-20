Judy Delzer will celebrate her 80th birthday on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at a gathering hosted by her family at The Lodge in Deadwood in the Roosevelt Room. Please come celebrate as there will be refreshments, hors d’oeuvres, and cake. No gifts please! See you there!
Delzer, 80th
Related to this story
Most Popular
Open House to celebrate Mary Strandell of Courtyard - Still 95! Saturday, August 6, 2:00 - 5:00 PM at the VFW - 420 Main Street, Rapid City. E…
Doug Rogers is turning 90! Come and help us celebrate! Open house at Arrowhead Country Club Friday, August 12th from 4-7 pm. No gifts please.