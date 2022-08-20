 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Delzer, 80th

  • 0
Delzer

Judy Delzer will celebrate her 80th birthday on Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 2-5 p.m. at a gathering hosted by her family at The Lodge in Deadwood in the Roosevelt Room. Please come celebrate as there will be refreshments, hors d’oeuvres, and cake. No gifts please! See you there!

