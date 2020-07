Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RAPID CITY | Maralee Dennis celebrates her 95th birthday on July 15, 2020. Please wish her congratulations and best wishes by sending card and letters to her at 133 Texas St., Apt. 110, Rapid City, SD 57701. Happy Birthday Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma from your family!