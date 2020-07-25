Ennis, 95th

Arlene Ennis

STURGIS | Arlene Ennis is turning 95 on August 6, 2020. We would like to help her celebrate with a card shower. Please send greetings to 1040 Ballpark Road, Apt. A35, Sturgis, SD 57785.

