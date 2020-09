Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

RAPID CITY | Georgia Feist is celebrating her 78th Birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Let's fill her day with Birthday Blessings from the heart, helping her get 78 off to a really great start! Send to Georgia Feist, 4941 St. Martin's Drive, Room 34, Rapid City, SD 57702.