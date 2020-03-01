Fenner, 80th

NEW UNDERWOOD | Patsy Fenner is celebrating her 80th birthday with a gathering from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the New Underwood Community Center. No gifts, please.

