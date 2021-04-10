 Skip to main content
Flagstad, 90th

Flagstad, 90th

LeRoy Flagstad

RAPID CITY | The Reverend LeRoy Flagstad will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Greetings may be sent to Westhills Village, 255 Texas St., Apt. G425, Rapid City, SD 57701.

