RAPID CITY | The Reverend LeRoy Flagstad will celebrate his 90th Birthday on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Greetings may be sent to Westhills Village, 255 Texas St., Apt. G425, Rapid City, SD 57701.
Flagstad, 90th
