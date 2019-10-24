RAPID CITY | Harriet Foertsch is celebrating her 100th Birthday on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Send cards to Fountain Springs Nursing Home, 2000 Wesleyan Blvd., Rapid City, SD 57702.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
RAPID CITY | Harriet Foertsch is celebrating her 100th Birthday on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Send cards to Fountain Springs Nursing Home, 2000 Wesleyan Blvd., Rapid City, SD 57702.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.