Gibbs, 100th

RAPID CITY | Allen Gibbs will celebrate his 100th birthday with family and friends on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Cards may be mailed to 4825 Jericho Way, Apt. 211, Rapid City, SD 57702.
HERMOSA | Don Kursave is 90 years young on Aug. 11, 2021. Celebrate with us by sending cards and letters to Don at 13799 Ghost Canyon Road, He…
RAPID CITY | Cliff Gross will celebrate his 90th Birthday on July 28, 2021. Come celebrate with us from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 4205 El…
RAPID CITY | Ruth McDermott is turning 95 on Aug. 22, 2021. Please help her celebrate by sending a card to 2708 Lawndale Drive, Rapid City, SD…