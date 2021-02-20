RAPID CITY | Kathie Gibbs will celebrate her 97th birthday at home, with family and friends. Cards may be sent to 4825 Jericho Way, Apt. 211, Rapid City, SD 57702.
GIbbs, 97th
Related to this story
Most Popular
RAPID CITY | Bruce Allen celebrates his 90th Birthday on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Cards can be mailed to 133 Texas St., #105, Rapid City, SD 57701.
- Updated
SPEARFISH | Happy 95th birthday to Fran Johnson on Feb. 17, 2021. Your entire family loves you immensely and forever! Birthday wishes can be s…
HOT SPRINGS | Happy 90th Birthday Dad! Due to Covid no celebration at this time but greetings to Hiram Neiffer can be mailed to the State Sold…
RAPID CITY | Jan Burrus' husband, daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren wish her a Happy 76th Birthday on Feb. 6, 2021. The pandemi…
RAPID CITY | Esther Lipp celebrated her 97th birthday on Jan. 28, 2021. Her children and grandchildren are hosting a card shower. Please send …