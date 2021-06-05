PIEDMONT | Dick Goschke will be celebrating his 90th Birthday on Friday, June 11, 2021. Please help him celebrate by sending cards to 21463 Sturgis Road, Piedmont, SD 57769.
Goschke, 90th
